Saving face: Five key considerations when navigating the use of facial recognition technology

You must remember these key steps when considering facial recognition technology.
If you travelled abroad this summer, you might not have given much thought to the technology in use at border control on your return. Whether it's being used at airport checkpoints, for policing, o...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders