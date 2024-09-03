Saving face: Five key considerations when navigating the use of facial recognition technology

Facial recognition brings legal and reputational risks

clock • 3 min read
Saving face: Five key considerations when navigating the use of facial recognition technology

You must remember these key steps when considering facial recognition technology.

If you travelled abroad this summer, you might not have given much thought to the technology in use at border control on your return. Whether it's being used at airport checkpoints, for policing, o...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Legislation and Regulation

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Dutch regulator considers further action against the company executives

clock 04 September 2024 • 3 min read
ICO orders Serco Leisure to stop biometric monitoring of staff

Privacy

ICO orders Serco Leisure to stop biometric monitoring of staff

'Prioritising business interests over its employees’ privacy'

clock 23 February 2024 • 3 min read
Police will be able to run facial recognition searches on driver images

Law

Police will be able to run facial recognition searches on driver images

Privacy campaigners claim government is “sneaking” in huge expansion in police powers

clock 21 December 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

04 September 2024 • 1 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security Technology

Saving face: Five key considerations when navigating the use of facial recognition technology
Security Technology

Saving face: Five key considerations when navigating the use of facial recognition technology

Facial recognition brings legal and reputational risks

Ashley Avery, Paolo Sbuttoni and Rachel Griffith
clock 03 September 2024 • 3 min read
SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on
Security Technology

SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on

Single sign-on's cons now outweigh the pros

Al Lakhani
clock 03 September 2024 • 5 min read
Microsoft mandates multi-factor authentication for Azure sign-in
Security Technology

Microsoft mandates multi-factor authentication for Azure sign-in

MFA requirement will be implemented in stages

Dev Kundaliya
clock 20 August 2024 • 3 min read