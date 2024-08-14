Turning widespread disruption into opportunity for failsafe IT

Waking up to global chaos was a surreal feeling. Flights grounded, critical services postponed, trains halted and even a news channel taken off the air.
This unprecedented event brought to the fore a number of key lessons for businesses and IT professionals, to ensure the sheer disruption of this kind doesn't happen again. Here are the five crucial...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders