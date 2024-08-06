The UK government must widen scope of AI bill before innovation flatlines

The UK’s AI industry holds huge hope and potential.
Already a leading global force in the AI revolution, the UK has established itself as a welcome home for digital innovation, with AI startups accounting for 22% of all UK tech investment. As lea...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders