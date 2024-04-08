IT Essentials: No honour among thieves

Local government does the grunt work, but criminals are putting the most vulnerable in society at risk - and we need to stop making excuses for the ones who don't.
A few months ago, I had to deal with my local council at very short notice. All I needed was a signature, but I needed it that week to prevent a house purchase - seven months in the making - from f...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders