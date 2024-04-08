IT Essentials: No honour among thieves

The criminal with a conscience doesn't exist

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
IT Essentials: No honour among thieves

Local government does the grunt work, but criminals are putting the most vulnerable in society at risk - and we need to stop making excuses for the ones who don't.

A few months ago, I had to deal with my local council at very short notice. All I needed was a signature, but I needed it that week to prevent a house purchase - seven months in the making - from f...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Mandiant's 2024 threat report - five takeaways

Threats and Risks

Mandiant's 2024 threat report - five takeaways

Latest M-Trends report details how ransomware, zero-day attacks and other threats evolved last year.

clock 24 April 2024 • 5 min read
Proportion paying ransoms declines in Q1 2024, even as takings break a new record

Threats and Risks

Proportion paying ransoms declines in Q1 2024, even as takings break a new record

Only 28% willing to meet ransomware gangs' demands

clock 23 April 2024 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Summer's coming

Green

IT Essentials: Summer's coming

But cloud casts a shadow

clock 22 April 2024 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Today is your last chance to enter the 2024 IT Leaders 100

US to block TikTok - ByteDance vows to fight back

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security

BlueVoyant chooses Leeds for new Security Operations Centre
Security

BlueVoyant chooses Leeds for new Security Operations Centre

The new SOC will boost customer compliance with regulations like NIS2 and DORA

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 25 April 2024 • 4 min read
Met police disrupt LabHost scam-as-a-service website
Security

Met police disrupt LabHost scam-as-a-service website

Dozens arrested globally and thousands sent warnings

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 18 April 2024 • 3 min read
Last chance to register for Cybersecurity Festival 2024
Security

Last chance to register for Cybersecurity Festival 2024

Book your free place today

Computing Staff
clock 18 April 2024 • 2 min read