Unanswered questions remain about the MoD breach

Who is responsible, and what does it mean for defence procurement?

clock • 4 min read
Unanswered questions remain about the MoD breach

News of defence contractor Zaun suffering a major cyber breach last month at the hands of the Russian LockBit affiliate group has sent shockwaves through the MoD and the British government. With...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
The leak revealed details on MoD sites around the UK

Public Sector

Breaking: UK MoD attacked by LockBit

Russian ransomware gang compromised a supplier

clock 04 September 2023 • 2 min read
X changes policies to collect biometric data

Social Networking

X changes policies to collect biometric data

Here's what you need to know

clock 04 September 2023 • 1 min read
The school says no personal data has been affected. Image: Google

Hacking

Cyberattack hits Suffolk school

Debenham High School's network is down as a result

clock 01 September 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Breaking: UK MoD attacked by LockBit

04 September 2023 • 2 min read
02

Electoral Commission failed basic cybersecurity audit close to time it was attacked

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Unanswered questions remain about the MoD breach

05 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

UK sets priorities for AI safety summit

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

How has IT changed in the post-Covid era?

04 September 2023 • 3 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security

International law enforcement coalition takes down the Qakbot network
Security

International law enforcement coalition takes down the Qakbot network

'The FBI neutralised this far-reaching criminal supply chain, cutting it off at the knees,' says director Wray

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: What the hell happened?
Security

IT Essentials: What the hell happened?

July and August are traditionally known in the media industry as 'silly season' - a time when news is scarce (everyone's on holiday), and PRs can talk journalists into running puff pieces because there's so little going on.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 18 August 2023 • 3 min read
Bringing prevent defence to the datacentre
Security

Bringing prevent defence to the datacentre

How the Indianapolis Colts are stepping up their security game

Jack Thompson
clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read