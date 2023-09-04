IT Essentials: The unstoppable force has met the immovable object

And it all ends in tears

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
IT Essentials: The unstoppable force has met the immovable object

Depending on who you talk to, regulation is either a dirty word that stifles opportunity and innovation, or - especially for those working with AI - a necessary evil that promotes safety. Big Te...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Apple explains why it backed away from scanning for abuse materials

Privacy

Apple explains why it backed away from scanning for abuse materials

iCloud CSAM scanner would have been a 'slippery slope of unintended consequences'

clock 01 September 2023 • 2 min read
The new iPhone cables are said to be much longer than current Lightning connectors, as well as thicker and more robust

Mobile Phones

Apple will limit iPhone USB-C to USB 2.0 speeds

Unless you fork out for a Pro model

clock 29 August 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: India's shoestring rocket scientists

Strategy

IT Essentials: India's shoestring rocket scientists

Space at a steal

clock 25 August 2023 • 2 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Breaking: UK MoD attacked by LockBit

How has IT changed in the post-Covid era?

Most read
01

Breaking: UK MoD attacked by LockBit

04 September 2023 • 2 min read
02

IT Essentials: The unstoppable force has met the immovable object

04 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

How has IT changed in the post-Covid era?

04 September 2023 • 3 min read
04

X changes policies to collect biometric data

04 September 2023 • 1 min read
05

Microsoft backs down to Europe over Teams and Edge

31 August 2023 • 2 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Law

MPs warn government: Regulate AI or lose out on 'superpower' vision
Law

MPs warn government: Regulate AI or lose out on 'superpower' vision

Action needed by November to avoid missing out on AI leadership

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 31 August 2023 • 1 min read
Northern Ireland police data leak: man arrested
Law

Northern Ireland police data leak: man arrested

The self-inflicted data breach exposed details of nearly 10,000 officers and civilian staff members

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 August 2023 • 3 min read
HP must face class action lawsuit over its defective all-in-one printers, judge rules
Law

HP must face printer lawsuit, judge rules

Dismisses HP's own attempt at dismissal - again

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 August 2023 • 2 min read