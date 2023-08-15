Open source underpins business competitiveness. Are you making the most of it?

It's time to gain a deeper understanding of the world of open source and how to harness it

clock • 6 min read
Open source underpins business competitiveness. Are you making the most of it?
Image:

Open source underpins business competitiveness. Are you making the most of it?

Whether or not you know it, your organisation will be using open source software in some shape or form. Open source development is not a “nice to have” – it’s expected by today’s developers and IT organisations. 

Yet, while the value of open source is being recognised by IT teams across all sectors as a means to boost agility, cost-efficiency and innovation, it's the C-suite who hold the key to maximising i...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Nutanix updates its vision for hybrid and multi-cloud

Cloud and Infrastructure

Nutanix updates its vision for hybrid and multi-cloud

Project Beacon is about develop once, run anywhere, HCI vendor says

clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Why automation is essential to a zero trust security model

Security Technology

Why automation is essential to a zero trust security model

A security model driven by automation is appropriate for professionals managing multiple IT environments across vendors

clock 06 October 2022 • 3 min read
How Linux became the enterprise's bedrock

Open Source

How Linux became the enterprise's bedrock

As Linux turns 30, Brian Exelbierd considers the reason for the open source standard-bearer's success

clock 06 June 2022 • 4 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Open Source

HashiCorp drops open source for 'source available'
Open Source

HashiCorp drops open source for 'source available'

Company joins MongoDB, Elastic, Confluent and others saying 'you can't compete directly with us'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 11 August 2023 • 6 min read
Open source: supporting a different form of capitalism
Open Source

Open source: supporting a different form of capitalism

An interview with Amanda Brock, CEO of OpenUK

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 02 August 2023 • 6 min read
EU Cyber Resilience Act is a threat to open source in Europe, industry
Open Source

EU Cyber Resilience Act is a threat to open source in Europe, industry 

Legislation, which passed last week, criticised for a lack of understanding of the open source model

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 24 July 2023 • 4 min read