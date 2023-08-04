IT Essentials: Concessions, capitalism and decentralisation

It's been an upsetting week for Meta. It turns out that some governments won't simply roll over when New Blue demands something, but will actually...force compliance? Wait, is this right?
The Canadian government moved this week to force Meta to pay publishers for the news content it shows on Facebook and Instagram. Rather than agreeing or trying to find a compromise, Meta opted to b...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders