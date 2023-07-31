IT innovations in Ukraine after 500 days of war

Warfare has catalysed innovation throughout history

clock • 10 min read
IT innovations in Ukraine after 500 days of war

Throughout history, warfare has served as a catalyst for innovation. Although bloody and brutal, it drives remarkable technology advancement and continues to shape lives long after the battles are ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Capita provides services to many local councils and government departments

Hacking

Capita CEO quits, with fine for March hack on the horizon

Incident expected to cost Capita up to £20 million - before the fine

clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
US senator accuses Microsoft of negligence over Azure breach

Security

US senator accuses Microsoft of negligence over Azure breach

Senator Wyden also says Microsoft never took responsibility for its part in the SolarWinds hack

clock 28 July 2023 • 2 min read
IT incident cancels Swiss visa appointments in UK

Outsourcing

IT incident cancels Swiss visa appointments in UK

TLScontact also suffered an issue with French visa applications in April

clock 28 July 2023 • 3 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Leadership

The case against diversity quotas in tech leadership
Leadership

The case against diversity quotas in tech leadership

Is positive action the only way to increase the proportion of women tech leaders? In this article, several tech leaders and entrepreneurs explain why they think such an approach is not the right one.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 27 July 2023 • 8 min read
Simon Turner, CTO, Avanade UK and Ireland
Leadership

Interview: Avanade, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

'Our purpose is to make a genuine human impact for our people, our clients, and our communities'

Computing Staff
clock 24 July 2023 • 4 min read
Experts share practical tips on unlocking the power of AI
Leadership

Experts share practical tips on unlocking the power of AI

Join us at IT Leaders Summit in October for this exclusive panel discussion.

Computing Staff
clock 24 July 2023 • 2 min read