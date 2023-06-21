Peter Cochrane: Concatenated good and mutated evil

clock • 3 min read
Peter Cochrane: Concatenated good and mutated evil. Source Pixabay
Image:

Peter Cochrane: Concatenated good and mutated evil. Source Pixabay

Emergent behaviour means that AI can act unpredictably, but only AI can see us through our current problems

During my professional life I have worked with many government, institutional and corporate employees, as well as a broad swathe of ranks throughout the armed and public services across many countr...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Strategy

IT Essentials: Here comes the new boss
Strategy

IT Essentials: Here comes the new boss

Radically different to the old boss?

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 12 May 2023 • 1 min read
Arm pioneer blames Brexit for US listing
Strategy

Arm pioneer blames Brexit for US listing

Hermann Hauser believes a London listing could follow

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 03 May 2023 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: How MongoDB enabled M&S 'build' over 'buy' Strategy for new Sparks loyalty platform
Strategy

Industry Voice: How MongoDB enabled M&S 'build' over 'buy' Strategy for new Sparks loyalty platform

MongoDB
clock 24 March 2023 • 7 min read