IT Essentials: Be a hero. No, not like that

It's not a controversial statement to say that many of us are suffering from overwork, burnout and stress.
At the Cybersecurity Festival last week Holly Foxcroft, our day two keynote speaker, called out the cyber sector as one of the most stressful in the tech industry. Burnout is common. Many of the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders