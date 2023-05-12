IT Essentials: Here comes the new boss

Radically different to the old boss?

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
IT Essentials: Here comes the new boss

Elon Musk has announced a new CEO for Twitter. All we know is that "She starts in six weeks," but rumours abound.

The new leader of the social media firm is expected to be Linda Yaccarino, who until today led advertising at NBCUniversal. She left the company this morning, adding more fuel to the fire of rum...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

UK adds further restrictions to Activision-Microsoft merger

Cyber no longer attractive for insurers, and public sector can't afford it: Cybersecurity Festival

More on Strategy

Arm pioneer blames Brexit for US listing
Strategy

Arm pioneer blames Brexit for US listing

Hermann Hauser believes a London listing could follow

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 03 May 2023 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: How MongoDB enabled M&S 'build' over 'buy' Strategy for new Sparks loyalty platform
Strategy

Industry Voice: How MongoDB enabled M&S 'build' over 'buy' Strategy for new Sparks loyalty platform

MongoDB
clock 24 March 2023 • 7 min read
Could do better: The post-lockdown enterprise is flexible but there’s more to do
Strategy

Could do better: The post-lockdown enterprise is flexible but there's more to do

Organisations need to become high-performance machines for outstanding task execution, but they also need to be humane environments that zealously guard employees

Chris Richards
clock 01 March 2023 • 4 min read