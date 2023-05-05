IT Essentials: New home, same old security

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
IT Essentials: New home, same old security

I put last week's bank holiday to great use. Living by the sea means every sunny weekend is an excuse to break out a deckchair and replace my blood with ice cream and doughnuts. The prospect of doing so was certainly attractive. Instead, I moved house.

Anyone who's been through the process can relate to the stress of moving. You spend days carefully packing years of your life into what will turn out to be only half as many boxes as you actually n...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Ex-Uber CSO avoids time behind bars

Arm pioneer blames Brexit for US listing

More on Security

Asian tech roundup: Regulators crack the whip on AI
Security

Asian tech roundup: Regulators crack the whip on AI

Plus: A homegrown ERP and carbon-friendly cryptomining

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 03 May 2023 • 2 min read
Winners announced for Security Excellence Awards 2023
Security

Winners announced for Security Excellence Awards 2023

Who got it right on the night?

Computing Staff
clock 27 April 2023 • 2 min read
Cyber doesn't have a skills gap, says Holly Foxcroft
Security

Cyber doesn't have a skills gap, says Holly Foxcroft

Cyber's real gap is in communication, not skills

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 26 April 2023 • 2 min read