IT Essentials: The axe falls

Regulation keeps the industry honest and protects the consumer. But how strictly the rules are applied varies massively by country.
This week the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK's competition regulator, made two big decisions affecting the tech landscape. First, it played its cards close to the chest in Broad...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders