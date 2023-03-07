Government must not backtrack on promise of pro-innovation tax system

Ever since Brexit, the UK government has been promising fiscal changes to make Britain more attractive to tech entrepreneurs and innovative companies.
While the high level of public debt caused by pandemic-related spending and the war in Ukraine has undoubtedly slowed things down, bold tax decisions now could accelerate the way to a brighter econ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders