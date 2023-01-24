Peter Cochrane: Schrödinger's search engines

clock • 3 min read
Schrödinger’s search engines
Image:

Schrödinger’s search engines

Brilliant but useless, search is about to be transformed by AI

For the past few decades I have struggled with a growing search engine paradox that has often limited my progress. No matter their origin and brand, search engines are brilliant and useless at the ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Search

Microsoft aims to add ChatGPT to Bing to make it more intelligent
Search

Microsoft adding ChatGPT to Bing to challenge Google, report

Microsoft could roll out the new feature before the end of March 2023

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 January 2023 • 2 min read
Google hit with antitrust complaint by European job search site
Search

Google hit with antitrust complaint by European job search site

Also announces the closure of Hangouts in November

Dev Kundaliya
clock 28 June 2022 • 2 min read
Search

Astronomers discover halo of dark matter surrounding ancient dwarf galaxy

Invisible, elusive dark matter is believed to make up about 85 per cent of all the matter in the universe

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 February 2021 • 2 min read