Peter Cochrane: Schrödinger's search engines

Brilliant but useless, search is about to be transformed by AI
For the past few decades I have struggled with a growing search engine paradox that has often limited my progress. No matter their origin and brand, search engines are brilliant and useless at the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders