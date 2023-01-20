Open source won. Now what?

6 min read
Open source won. Now what?


Open source won. Now what?

As pivotal open source projects enter middle age, what's needed to ensure continued growth?

2023 sees a number of Open Source Software anniversaries being celebrated. The GNU Project was founded forty years ago, in September 1983, in reaction to a printer company restricting access to its...

More on Open Source

Why enterprises must do more to support open source software they use
Why enterprises must do more to support open source software they use

CNCF panellists discuss what if the maintainer of that vital component goes under a bus

John Leonard
31 October 2022 • 3 min read
GitHub faces potential class action for violating coders' rights
GitHub faces potential class action for violating coders' rights

Coder and lawyer Matthew Butterick accuses GitHub of violating licencing terms and creating a 'new walled garden' with its AI-powered Copilot plugin

John Leonard
20 October 2022 • 2 min read
After Log4J US lawmakers rush to secure open source software
After Log4J US lawmakers rush to secure open source software

The bipartisan Securing Open Source Software Act is a positive development for open source software everywhere

John Leonard
10 October 2022 • 5 min read