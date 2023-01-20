Open source won. Now what?

As pivotal open source projects enter middle age, what's needed to ensure continued growth?
2023 sees a number of Open Source Software anniversaries being celebrated. The GNU Project was founded forty years ago, in September 1983, in reaction to a printer company restricting access to its...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders