Hypervariability: the organisational challenge of sudden and unpredictable change

clock • 4 min read
Hypervariability: the organisational challenge of sudden and unpredictable change
Image:

Hypervariability: the organisational challenge of sudden and unpredictable change

How should CIOs respond to periods of macro-economic and political instability?

The world feels as if it's changing faster than ever. Sudden shifts in macro-economic and political factors — as well as conflicts — are having a stronger impact on day-to-day business because so m...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Strategy

Computing's top tech predictions for 2023
Strategy

Computing's top tech predictions for 2023

Constraints and costs define the year – but it’s not all bad news

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 13 December 2022 • 13 min read
The modern customer journey relies on many systems working together, and IAM is crucial in making sure this can happen seamlessly
Strategy

Digital transformation falls apart without access management

Seamless journeys are crucial to the digital experience

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 05 December 2022 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: How your IT department can survive the downturn
Strategy

Industry Voice: How your IT department can survive the downturn

More than half of IT leaders have already been forced to cut budgets

Zahi Yaari, VP of EMEA at SnapLogic
clock 16 November 2022 • 4 min read