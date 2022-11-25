Peter Cochrane: Why we should stop worrying, and start engaging with AI

We need a generalised species of AI that is all-knowing, good at everything, and tuned to our individual limitations and fallibilities
My involvement with AI started in the 1980s at an R&D lab pushing the boundaries of the technology and tech driven change. At the time, AI went hand-in-hand with artificial life, robotics, wearabl...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders