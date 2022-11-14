How the 1980s changed IT management

In the 1980s, 30 years after the first commercial use of programmable digital computers, many businesses were grappling with the strategic application of IT for competitive advantage.
1982 was officially Information Technology Year (IT82), with Kenneth (now Lord) Baker as Minister for Information Technology. The decade saw the arrival of the IBM PC, mobile phones, Microsoft Wind...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders