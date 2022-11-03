Outsourcing and nearshoring - the tonic for economic troubles ahead

Despite IT spending growth, outsourcing may be the best option for businesses struggling with rising costs.
Businesses today are operating in a completely altered landscape compared to just two or three years ago. The shift in workplace habits due to the Covid-19 pandemic, talent shortages and a looming ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders