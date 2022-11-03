Outsourcing and nearshoring - the tonic for economic troubles ahead

clock • 4 min read
"The requirement for creative, thoughtful, and resourceful choices will need to be prioritised" - Bartosz Majewski
Image:

"The requirement for creative, thoughtful, and resourceful choices will need to be prioritised" - Bartosz Majewski

Despite IT spending growth, outsourcing may be the best option for businesses struggling with rising costs.

Businesses today are operating in a completely altered landscape compared to just two or three years ago. The shift in workplace habits due to the Covid-19 pandemic, talent shortages and a looming ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Corporate

Musk denies the claims
Corporate

Musk denies firing Twitter workers to avoid payouts

Reports say executives were fired "for cause" to avoid severance payouts.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 October 2022 • 2 min read
Weekly catchup: top stories from the last 7 days
Corporate

Weekly catchup: top stories from the last 7 days

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 28 October 2022 • 1 min read
UKCloud goes into liquidation
Corporate

UKCloud goes into liquidation

Troubled provider to the UK public sector is wound down

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 26 October 2022 • 2 min read