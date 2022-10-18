Peter Cochrane: Ban TikTok? Why not ban the internet?

It's fundamentally impossible to eliminate risk, and excessive focusing on the negatives is blinding us to the positive changes technology has brought
I recently heard a British government minister demanding the closure of TikTok (in the UK) because they could not give a ‘cast iron' guarantee that data would not leak into the hands of the Chinese...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders