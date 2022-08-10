Nine ways to cyber-proof data management in a WFH era

clock • 5 min read
Be aware of the threats and make sure employees know how to counter them
Image:

Be aware of the threats and make sure employees know how to counter them

With highly dispersed workers in a highly organised cyber threat landscape, these strategies can boost data security and business continuity

Most organisations now operate with a larger remote workforce than ever before, and some may have lost easy access to their data centre. To cope, new services and solutions may have been introduced...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Ecommerce

Technology: threat or promise?
Software

Peter Cochrane: Technology - threat or promise?

Dispelling fear of new technology is challenging, particularly in today's intellectual landscape

Professor Peter Cochrane
clock 04 August 2022 • 3 min read
Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals
Strategy

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality
Strategy

Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read