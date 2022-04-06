Staying cybersecure when 'bringing your own devices'

Kevin Curran, IEEE senior member and professor of cybersecurity at Ulster University, describes how to remain secure whilst enabling personal devices
Throughout the past two years, many organisations have adopted a hybrid working model, whereby working from home most or all of the week is considered normal. While initial concerns focused on infrastructure,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders