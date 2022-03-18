How organisations can use the UK government's Cyber Report to strengthen IT

The first Government Cyber Security Strategy (GCSS) sets out a unified approach to 'protecting and promoting the UK cyberspace'.
Recognising that cyber threats are clear and growing, the Government is investing over £2 billion in cyber defences across multiple industries, retiring legacy IT systems and stepping up development on...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders