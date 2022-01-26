Is workplace racism wreaking havoc on your business' reputation?

Tina Chander, Head of Employment Law at Midlands law firm, Wright Hassall, explains the law around racism and how complaints should be dealt with
Towards the end of last year, the reputation of Yorkshire County Cricket Club was left in tatters after they publicly failed to appropriately, proportionately manage accusations of workplace racism made...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders