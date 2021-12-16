What Covid taught us about public sector IT

clock • 4 min read
What Covid taught us about public sector IT
Image:

What Covid taught us about public sector IT

We can see reasons for cheer amid the chaos of the last two years

One of the incidental effects of the pandemic has been to accelerate the pace of digital transformation. There was already an acknowledgment of the need to digitise, automate, refresh and root out legacy...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Big Data and Analytics

Predicting disruption: What Amadeus' move to Azure could mean for travellers
Cloud and Infrastructure

Predicting disruption: What Amadeus' move to Azure could mean for travellers

The travel software giant is vacating its data centres to make the most of AI and Microsoft's business footprint

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 13 December 2021 • 4 min read
An automated programme to scale capacity caused outage, Amazon says
Cloud and Infrastructure

Amazon blames automated capacity scaling program for major outage last week

The company expects to release a new version of Service Health Dashboard next year to resolve the problem

Dev Kundaliya
clock 13 December 2021 • 3 min read
Turning surplus food into square meals: The tech behind feeding London's hungry
Cloud and Infrastructure

Turning surplus food into square meals: The tech behind feeding London's hungry

Distributing unwanted fruit and veg to 350 charities is no easy task, explains City Harvest CEO David Carter

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 09 December 2021 • 4 min read