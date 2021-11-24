When climate deals aren't much COP, technology can get us back on target

Advances in computer vision, autonomy and machine learning can save hundreds of thousands of tonnes of carbon and millions of pounds - if they're applied correctly
While political leaders have touted the success of the deal reached in Glasgow at the COP26 summit, business groups and climate activists have been much more critical of the conference, calling the outcome...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders