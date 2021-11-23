Building a true DevOps culture: Getting the foundations right

From the very beginning, there needs to be a focus on breaking down silos
Since the term 'DevOps' was first coined over a decade ago, its movement has grown exponentially. By bringing together development and operations it enables businesses to build, test and deliver new software...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders