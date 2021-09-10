True quantum supremacy and the race to a million qubit chip

John Morton
clock 10 September 2021 • 5 min read
True quantum supremacy and the race to a million qubit chip
Image:

True quantum supremacy and the race to a million qubit chip

Is quantum supremacy - the moment when conventional computers become obsolete - a fiction?

In quantum computing, many people look at quantum supremacy as the real breakthrough, but is it really a mirage? 'Quantum supremacy' - even the phrase gives an impression of an almost Terminator-like...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Public Sector

UK's proposed data and ICO reforms are surprisingly pro-regulation
Government

UK's proposed data and ICO reforms are surprisingly pro-regulation

There were concerns that reforms could damage privacy and undo the GDPR. Instead, it appears that the government wants to rebuild problem areas while maintaining personal protections

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 10 September 2021 • 2 min read
Facing the challenge of re-designing planning in Northern Ireland
Government

Facing the challenge of re-designing planning in Northern Ireland

A shared infrastructure will speed delivery and make it easier to share data across Councils

Andrew Kerr & Ed Baker
clock 08 September 2021 • 3 min read
Apple bans employee Slack channel on pay equity
Management

Apple bans employee Slack channel on pay equity

But it is permitting channels devoted to dogs and dad jokes

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 September 2021 • 3 min read