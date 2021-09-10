True quantum supremacy and the race to a million qubit chip

Is quantum supremacy - the moment when conventional computers become obsolete - a fiction?
In quantum computing, many people look at quantum supremacy as the real breakthrough, but is it really a mirage? 'Quantum supremacy' - even the phrase gives an impression of an almost Terminator-like...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders