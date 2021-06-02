What to look for when choosing a container registry

We recognise and identify the sector's future leaders, as well as shining the spotlight on the organisations and individuals that help to foster and develop new talent in the industry.The Awards are not about young versus old; they are about celebrating and recognising the achievements of those at the beginning of their career in the sector - shining a spotlight on their success and championing the organisations that do the most to develop new talent in the digital industry.

Date: 06 Jul 2021

Battersea Evolution, London, London