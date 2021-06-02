What to look for when choosing a container registry
Public or private, you should ensure it complies with OSI standards
The last several years have seen container use rise markedly, with 68 per cent of enterprises increasing their use of Kubernetes - the leading container orchestration platform - in the year up to March...
More on DevOps
Interview: Sandhata, driving DevOps change at Vodafone UK
Sandhata’s work with APIs has drastically increased productivity for Vodafone’s Integration team
Interview: Amdocs, four-category finalist at DevOps Excellence Awards 2021
Amdocs' open-source automation framework, Ginger, is under consideration for DevOps Tool / Product of the Year
Three key DevOps trends: DataOps, GitOps and hybrid teams
As DevOps matures, new models emerge
DevOps Excellence Awards: Entries close on Friday
DevOps popularity surged last year, and we want to hear about your success
Escaping technical debt: moving to the cloud at the Royal Society of Chemistry
'We needed a much more flexible and cost-efficient operation to keep up with the big players in the field', says head of DevOps Chris Callaghan
Back to Top