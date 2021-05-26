Why we need certification for responsible AI
It's time to turn the theoretical conversations around what AI should look like into real action
In April, the European Commission (EC) proposed the world's first legal framework for artificial intelligence (AI). This had been sorely needed for some time, as many longstanding ethical and regulatory...
