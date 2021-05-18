Stop moving data without reason: Unify the analytics experience instead
If organisations focus on unifying the analytics, they'll spend a lot less time moving, replicating and transforming data
Data storage and mobility has been front and centre for a long time. It underpins every form of the digital leap, and was often sold as building data warehouses and data lakes or pooling and aggregating...
