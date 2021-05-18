Stop moving data without reason: Unify the analytics experience instead

If organisations focus on unifying the analytics, they'll spend a lot less time moving, replicating and transforming data

Stop moving data without reason: Unify the analytics experience instead
Stop moving data without reason: Unify the analytics experience instead
  • Joy King
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Data storage and mobility has been front and centre for a long time. It underpins every form of the digital leap, and was often sold as building data warehouses and data lakes or pooling and aggregating...

To continue reading...

More on Big Data and Analytics