How to modernise data management safely
Modern data management requires a nuanced approach that combines private and public cloud and on-premises environments with training to increase security posture
Even before the digital age, the collection and management of data was absolutely critical to success. From door-to-door sales calls to online form fills, this has always been the case. The difference...
More on Cloud and Infrastructure
Met Office CIO discusses new £1.2bn supercomputer and its economic benefits
Charles Ewen, CIO of the Met Office, tells Computing that its new supercomputer, which will be supported by Microsoft, will bring £13.7 billion of economic benefit to the UK
Zero downtime - how Bloomberg builds extreme reliability into its applications
Kubernetes, multi-cloud and open source technologies are all key ingredients, says head of compute infrastructure Andrey Rybka
IBM tackles HCI again with container-native platform
The use of containers and open source virtualisation without relying on VMware could disrupt the HCI market
Aim for user-centricity, says Automation Logic
Keep it simple, advises David Keigher
Does the choice of enterprise Linux really matter anymore?
We speak to Canonical, Red Hat and SUSE about the place of Linux in a cloud-based future - and what the CentOS EOL foretells