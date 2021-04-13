Data protection has never been a hotter topic, and that's good news for every organisation
Data protection is evolving into data management
Cloud backup and associated services are hardly new. Air-gapped backups that somewhat protect against ransomware and other bad actors have been around for a long time. On-demand restore, down to the individual...
More on Security
Covid results emails may breach GDPR
Messages from the Department of Health and Social Care contain personally identifiable information, warns Kuan Hon
Thank Zuck it's Friday #9 - Home Office 'super database', the software reseller claiming £270m from Microsoft and social media data breaches
This week on the IT news podcast the team discusses the Home Office's 'super database' on race, health and biometrics, the British software reseller bringing at £170m claim against Microsoft and the recent data breaches involving both Facebook and LinkedIn....
Booking.com fined €475,000 for late reporting of data breach
Travel firm delayed reporting the breach by 22 days, exceeding the 72-hour limit
Ransomware attack alert! The tell-tale signals to look for
Patterns of unusual behaviour are the clearest signal of an attack, not programmes or files
Petlog accused of mishandling details of customers and pets
A database migration appears to have caused a data breach, with pet owners able to see other people's details and potentially register their pets as their own