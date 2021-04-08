Getting a head start securing the careers of tomorrow

Universities and colleges must adapt their courses to take account of rapid change in the markets, driven by both technology and global events

Getting a head start securing the careers of tomorrow
  • Andrew Proctor
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The world of business as we know it has changed with Covid-19 altering the status quo. Just over a year ago, people were desperate to spend a Friday working from home, and many organisations did not regard...

To continue reading...

More on Education