Improving diversity and inclusion in the tech industry

Without adequate support and representation, diversity in tech will always be at a low-level standstill

Improving diversity and inclusion in the tech industry
Improving diversity and inclusion in the tech industry
  • Stuart Affleck
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

UK businesses have made significant progress when it comes to diversity, but the tech industry is falling behind - according to research from Tech Nation, just 19 per cent of the sector employees are female....

To continue reading...

More on Strategy