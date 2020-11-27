Peter Cochrane: The digitalisation mystery
The plethora of digitalisation events shows managers haven't been paying attention, says Professor Peter Cochrane
I was just cold-called to see if I would be interested in a conference on business digitalisation. My immediate response caused surprise as I stated that if I was being invited as a speaker I would be...
More on Management
IBM plans to axe 8,000 jobs across Europe
About 2,000 jobs will be cut in the UK and Ireland
Which innovations could help the charity sector?
Computing puts out a call for new products, ideas and innovations which could be used by the varied organisations of the third sector
Computing celebrates Ada Lovelace day
Computing marks the annual event designed to celebrate the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering and maths
Communication, collaboration and culture: the three-part solution to long-term remote work productivity
With remote working set to continue, every employer needs to be considering engagement levels and inefficient processes
Charities suggest the office era is over
IT leaders working in the charity sector overwhelmingly favour persisting with remote working, though many state that video calling etiquette and culture need refinement.