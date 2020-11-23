Discovery! - UK quantum computing technology moves towards commercialisation
Dr Andrew Fearnside, senior associate attorney specialising in quantum technology at patent law firm Mewburn Ellis LLP, outlines the latest investments in quantum computing, explains how it all works and why we should be excited
As part of a wider £1 billion National Quantum Technologies Programme to commercialise UK quantum technologies, the UK government has announced 38 new projects that will receive over £70 million of government...
