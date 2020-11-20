Why the world needs better and more robust ways of measuring time

Critical infrastructure and systems such as GPS rely on time-keeping mechanisms that are far too easily subverted or prone to error

Important systems like GPS and mobile communications are completely dependent on error-prone time measurement services
  • Simon Harwood, Ivan Petrunin and Richard Hoptroff
Time is the hidden and fragile basis of our digital civilisation. The more efficient, integrated and faster our systems become - for communications, energy, transport, financial services - the more dependent...

