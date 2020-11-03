Peter Cochrane: Where are the generalists we need today?
We need more generalists with a broad multi-disciplinary education and experience, but education is heading in the opposite direction
Prior to the Reformation there was no real distinction between the arts, sciences and engineering, and it was possible to be an expert botanist, artist, anatomist, physicist, chemist and engineer at the...
