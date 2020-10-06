Securing intellectual property protection in machine learning techniques for fintech businesses
Sean Leach, Partner and UK & European patent attorney at intellectual property firm Mathys & Squire, explores the challenges surrounding IP law around machine learning
Fintech places particular demands on high frequency computing (HPC) that requires significant investment into computing resources such as CPU and GPU, in addition to the requirements of data scientists'...
More on Legislation and Regulation
EU could force tech giants to share data with smaller rivals
The Digital Services Act is expected to come into force by the end of this year
EU seeks sweeping powers to tame tech giants
The European Union says the powers it wants, including the ability to break up large tech firms, would only be used in extreme circumstances
Epic tries to force Fortnite back into Apple's App Store
The developer says Apple's App Store represents a 'monopoly' and has filed a preliminary injunction against the firm
British Treasury denies plan to repeal digital services tax for US trade deal
Britain introduced the Digital Services Tax in April, due to slow progress on a global agreement about how to tax tech giants like Facebook
Back to Top