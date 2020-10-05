How has ISO 27001 matched up to the remote working challenge?
Certified businesses will have been better equipped to cope with the new normal
The onset of lockdown sent workers scurrying home to set up precarious workstations in spare rooms, on dining tables and in children's bedrooms. This switch to remote working, which happened almost overnight,...
More on Security
Cyber attacks against energy sector industrial control systems are on the rise
The same trend is seen with the building automation industry
More patches released to address Zerologon bug in systems not compatible with Microsoft's fix
The Zerologon micropatch is 'primarily targeted at Windows Server 2008 R2 users without Extended Security Updates'
How has the global pandemic changed identity management?
Cloud-first vendors are making big gains as the remote working trend accelerates
Back to Top