Owned by the C-suite: a new approach to security is needed as cyber risks multiply
Post-Covid-19, security is no longer an ‘IT issue’ – it’s a C-suite item and a fundamental strategic priority
One of the clear effects of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a dramatic shift in the cyber threat. With the rapid move to remote working, the relative safe haven of the corporate network has mutated to include...
More on Threats and Risks
Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors are targeting bugs in F5, Citrix, Pulse and Microsoft Exchange Servers, US agencies warn
Organisations need to patch their systems immediately, they advise
Exploit code for 'Zerologon' bug impacting Windows Netlogon Remote Protocol published on Github
The vulnerability could allow an attacker to have access to an organisation's Active Directory domain controllers
Chinese intelligence is building detailed profiles on tens of thousands of citizens worldwide, leaked database suggests
Names include 52,000 Americans, 35,000 Australians, 10,000 Indians, 9,700 British, 5,000 Canadians, 1,400 Malaysians and 793 New Zealanders
Equinix reveals ransomware infection, services unaffected
The attack seems to have infected business systems, not data centres software
How to quickly identify and stop the latest phishing techniques
Join us to learn about the newest techniques deployed by attackers
Back to Top