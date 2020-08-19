Flattening the IT stress curve
We're asking IT to do more, yet we still want the same level of accountability and security as business-as-usual. How can we avoid overloading systems, processes - and people?
Remember 2019? It was only 5 months ago, and yet for all that's been going on this year it may as well have been 5 years ago. Clearly, things are different now but it's helpful to look back before looking...
More on Management
AI gives remote working tips, warns against 'Analyst Paul Table'
Set against the backdrop of fears that AI will take our jobs and eventually our lives, one algorithm produces a set of home working advice which seems unlikely to displace human consultancy for the time being
Don't miss out! Nominations for the Computing Rising Star Awards 2020 close today
There's still time to enter yourself or a colleague - don't miss out!
Back to Top