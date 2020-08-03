Top tips for retail tech: Where high street fashion could leapfrog ASOS
James Robbins gives his top tips for retailers to exploit technology to gain an advantage over the competition
Working in the technology space in the retail and logistics sector during CoVid 19 could well have been the busiest time of my career. Decision times have been dramatically accelerated whilst investment...
More on Leadership
Entries are now open for the Technology Product Awards 2020
The Technology Product Awards are the only Computing event where our readers choose the winners
How are leading organisations managing remote working as lockdown continues?
Computing speaks to a host of enterprises to discuss collaboration tools, staff well-being, and whether video or audio-only is preferable for meetings
Changing Beds: How one IT leader left London for the country life
Ed Garcez, Director of Transformation of Central Bedfordshire Council discusses how both the capital and rural communities have responded to the pandemic
Harrow in the furnace: How one London IT leader delivered change in lockdown
Chris Middleton speaks to Ben Goward, ICT Director of Harrow Council, about the challenges of supporting a big organisation in lockdown – from a standing start