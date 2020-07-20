Nearly Paperless, but Much Smarter
Peter Cochrane discusses his journey from early proponent of paperless, to a wholesale adopter of AI
Thirty-five years ago I made the (then) bold decision to go paperless. I mandated eMail and electronic documentation throughout my department, and progressively removed copiers and printers. A filing cabinet...
More on Strategy
18 months later: post-pandemic planning in the public and private sectors
From more working from home to office closures and new technologies, coronavirus has changed everything, but IT leaders are confident they'll get through
Out of adversity: How crises can be a catalyst for progress at your organisation
Join us to discuss the opportunities and challenges posed by the pandemic and disruption more broadly
Delta wins prestigious Innovation of the Year award
Computing’s market intelligence service for IT leaders walks away with one of the most fiercely contested gongs at the Professional Publishers Association Awards
Five technology design principles to combat domestic abuse
Measures technologists can take to ensure the products they create are resistant to coercive control
Back to Top