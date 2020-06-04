How to protect your business from coronavirus-related email phishing
A few steps leaders can take before, during or after an attack to protect their companies from phishing
The coronavirus pandemic has brought mental strain to many people's working lives, and it comes as no surprise that cybercriminals have taken advantage of that to lure users into giving away sensitive...
More on Security
Zoom won't encrypt meetings for free users
'We want to work together with FBI, with local law enforcement in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose' says CEO Eric Yuan
The open-source library security flaw problem
'If you pick any random PHP library it more than likely has a flaw,' says Veracode's Chris Eng
Bank of America suffers data breach in Paycheck Protection Program application process
Other lenders and partners were able to view private data of business loan applicants
