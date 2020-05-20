Software development 2.0: the five pillars of sustainable software development
'Much more than a technical framework, the five pillars are a vision for how we collaborate as a function'
In the second of a two-part series (see part 1), Alan Reed, head of Sports Development at Hillside Technology, bet365's technology business, unveils five pillars of development for quicker more consistent...
More on Developer
Teams and Skype interoperability delayed to the end of June
Initial feedback from the early rings suggests there is still some work to complete on the code
Microsoft announces a raft of new features for Teams
The company says it will add a range of customisable templates to Teams in "coming months"
So, should I learn COBOL?
Becoming a COBOL expert could give you a well paid job for life, but is it a job you'd want?
Zoom fixes global outage that disrupted Downing Street briefing
Daily coronavirus update had to be delayed
Software development 2.0: Achieving sustainability in an environment of constant change
bet365's Sports Development team faced a number of severe hurdles as they looked to support and expand a rapidly growing website
Back to Top