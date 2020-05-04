Maintaining peak performance in a cloud migration
When migrating to the cloud-based storage to support homeworking, it's important to keep an eye on latency and read times
This year has seen a huge surge in the demand for cloud solutions. This has been driven by many non-remote teams having to shift to home working, which has required organisations that were still using...
More on Cloud and Infrastructure
Zoom selects Oracle Cloud to support its growth
Recent growth has put immense pressure on Zoom to increase its service capacity
Cutting fleet car costs with telemetry
Telemetry can open a window on the murky world of fleet vehicle usage, says Total WayKonect
Researchers train AI to spot difference between bots and human users on Twitter based on their activity patterns
Real users tend to respond more frequently to tweets from other users compared to bots
How to manage remote working during a global crisis
Computing examines the tools and strategies needed to keep the business functioning in extraordinary times, including a rundown of the most popular unified communications and video conferencing solutions
Why open - not closed - is best practice both in the data centre and at the edge
No single vendor can provide a complete edge computing solution - the edge requires collaboration